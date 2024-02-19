Ovid Therapeutics Inc [OVID] Revenue clocked in at $0.30 million, up 19.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Ovid Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: OVID] price surged by 5.49 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.

A live webcast of the Oppenheimer presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation for approximately 90 days.

The one-year OVID stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.67. The average equity rating for OVID stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ovid Therapeutics Inc [OVID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVID shares is $7.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVID stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Ovid Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovid Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 904.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

OVID Stock Performance Analysis:

Ovid Therapeutics Inc [OVID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, OVID shares gained by 22.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.54 for Ovid Therapeutics Inc [OVID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.46, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 3.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ovid Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Ovid Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.59 and a Current Ratio set at 10.59.

OVID Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ovid Therapeutics Inc posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVID.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc [OVID] Institutonal Ownership Details

