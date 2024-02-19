Market cap of Smart Powerr Corp [CREG] reaches 13.13M – now what?

Smart Powerr Corp [NASDAQ: CREG] loss -12.23% on the last trading session, reaching $1.65 price per share at the time. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Smart Powerr Corp. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ.

On June 21, 2023, the Company filed its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2023. Accordingly, Nasdaq has determined that the Company complies with the Listing Rule and closed the matter.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

If compared to the average trading volume of 29.26K shares, CREG reached a trading volume of 135341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Smart Powerr Corp [CREG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smart Powerr Corp is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.54.

Trading performance analysis for CREG stock

Smart Powerr Corp [CREG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.00. With this latest performance, CREG shares gained by 10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.27 for Smart Powerr Corp [CREG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4413, while it was recorded at 1.5180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3972 for the last 200 days.

Smart Powerr Corp [CREG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Smart Powerr Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.79 and a Current Ratio set at 5.79.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Smart Powerr Corp [CREG]

The top three institutional holders of CREG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CREG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CREG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.