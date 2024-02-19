Market cap of Luokung Technology Corp [LKCO] reaches 14.60M – now what?

Luokung Technology Corp [NASDAQ: LKCO] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.89. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Luokung Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Luokung Technology Corp stock has also gained 17.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LKCO stock has inclined by 15.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.18% and gained 80.21% year-on date.

The market cap for LKCO stock reached $14.60 million, with 16.42 million shares outstanding and 15.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 182.72K shares, LKCO reached a trading volume of 161628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Luokung Technology Corp [LKCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LKCO shares is $54.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LKCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

LKCO stock trade performance evaluation

Luokung Technology Corp [LKCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.23. With this latest performance, LKCO shares gained by 101.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.18 for Luokung Technology Corp [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5560, while it was recorded at 0.8852 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9293 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp [LKCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Luokung Technology Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.14.

Luokung Technology Corp [LKCO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LKCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LKCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.