For Apollo Medical Holdings Inc [AMEH], Analyst sees a rise to $45. What next?

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AMEH] plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $38.50. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Schedules 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Release and Conference Call.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (“ApolloMed,” and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, after the close of the stock market on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The Company will discuss those results on a conference call at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET that same day.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc stock has also gained 3.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMEH stock has inclined by 12.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.37% and gained 0.52% year-on date.

The market cap for AMEH stock reached $2.24 billion, with 46.58 million shares outstanding and 45.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 187.17K shares, AMEH reached a trading volume of 166410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apollo Medical Holdings Inc [AMEH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMEH shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMEH stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMEH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMEH in the course of the last twelve months was 20.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.35.

AMEH stock trade performance evaluation

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc [AMEH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, AMEH shares gained by 10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMEH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.56 for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc [AMEH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.57, while it was recorded at 37.96 for the last single week of trading, and 34.06 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc [AMEH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.35 and a Current Ratio set at 2.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc [AMEH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMEH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc go to 10.70%.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc [AMEH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMEH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of