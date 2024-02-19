Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX] Stock trading around $1.25 per share: What’s Next?

Bionomics Ltd. ADR [NASDAQ: BNOX] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.60%. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Bionomics Provides a Review of 2023 and of 2024 Plans.

Positive Phase 2b data announced for BNC210 on reduction of total symptom severity and multiple symptom clusters in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with a discussion with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) anticipated in Q2’24.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Positive End of Phase 2b (EoP2) meeting with FDA announced for BNC210 in Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) following the Phase 3-enabling PREVAIL Phase 2 trial data readout..

Over the last 12 months, BNOX stock dropped by -68.75%. The one-year Bionomics Ltd. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.92. The average equity rating for BNOX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.20 million, with 8.16 million shares outstanding and 8.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 254.19K shares, BNOX stock reached a trading volume of 142260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNOX shares is $12.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNOX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bionomics Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionomics Ltd. ADR is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1020.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

BNOX Stock Performance Analysis:

Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.60. With this latest performance, BNOX shares gained by 15.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.73 for Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1556, while it was recorded at 1.1880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9752 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bionomics Ltd. ADR Fundamentals:

Bionomics Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.87 and a Current Ratio set at 4.87.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR [BNOX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BNOX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BNOX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BNOX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.