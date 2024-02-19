Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO] Is Currently -2.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: APVO] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.15. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Aptevo Therapeutics Reports 3Q23 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update.

The Company’s ALG.APV-527 Phase 1 Trial for the Treatment of Multiple Solid Tumors Continues to Progress.

Planning for APVO436 Phase 2 Trial Initiation in Both Relapsed/Refractory and Frontline AML Ongoing.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -2.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APVO stock has declined by -17.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.50% and lost -15.52% year-on date.

The market cap for APVO stock reached $3.41 million, with 22.33 million shares outstanding and 22.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 369.77K shares, APVO reached a trading volume of 161691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APVO shares is $7.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

APVO stock trade performance evaluation

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, APVO shares gained by 0.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.20 for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1676, while it was recorded at 0.1534 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6507 for the last 200 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.09 and a Current Ratio set at 3.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc posted -0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APVO.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc [APVO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of APVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.