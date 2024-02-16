why Innodata Inc [INOD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

Innodata Inc [NASDAQ: INOD] loss -30.48% on the last trading session, reaching $8.52 price per share at the time. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Innodata to Participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Technology Conference.

INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) a leading data engineering company, announced that it will be participating in the Alliance Global Partners (A.G.P.) Virtual Technology Conference on February 7, 2024.

Jack Abuhoff, CEO, will be hosting one-on-one meetings. Innodata’s investor presentation is available at innodata.com/investor-relations/.

If compared to the average trading volume of 444.21K shares, INOD reached a trading volume of 3221857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Innodata Inc [INOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INOD shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innodata Inc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for INOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for INOD in the course of the last twelve months was 382.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

Trading performance analysis for INOD stock

Innodata Inc [INOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.67. With this latest performance, INOD shares gained by 11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for Innodata Inc [INOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.08, while it was recorded at 10.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.65 for the last 200 days.

Innodata Inc [INOD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Innodata Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

Innodata Inc [INOD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Innodata Inc go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Innodata Inc [INOD]

The top three institutional holders of INOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.