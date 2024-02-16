why CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $86.53

CF Industries Holdings Inc [NYSE: CF] slipped around -0.78 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $76.80 at the close of the session, down -1.01%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 9:43 PM that INSERTING and REPLACING CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Reports Full Year 2023 Net Earnings of $1.53 Billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $2.76 Billion.

Outstanding Operational Performance, Positive Energy Spreads Drive Strong Financial Results.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 4278926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $86.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 14.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.44.

How has CF stock performed recently?

CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.47, while it was recorded at 77.67 for the last single week of trading, and 76.56 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CF Industries Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.44 and a Current Ratio set at 3.81.

Earnings analysis for CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc posted 4.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF.

Insider trade positions for CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]

The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.