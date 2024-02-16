why Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.33

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.47. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, granted five newly-hired employees options to purchase an aggregate of 856,950 shares of Akebia’s common stock on January 31, 2024, including an option to purchase 454,950 shares to Nik Grund, Akebia’s newly hired Chief Commercial Officer, and an option to purchase 336,000 shares to Richard Malabre, Akebia’s newly hired Chief Accounting Officer. The options were granted as an inducement material to each such employee entering into employment with Akebia. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $1.68 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Akebia’s common stock on the grant date. The stock options vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter, in each case, subject to the new employee’s continued service with Akebia. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of Akebia’s inducement award program and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -9.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AKBA stock has inclined by 42.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.67% and gained 18.55% year-on date.

The market cap for AKBA stock reached $276.93 million, with 184.14 million shares outstanding and 165.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 3541948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43.

AKBA stock trade performance evaluation

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.82. With this latest performance, AKBA shares gained by 3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4070, while it was recorded at 1.5560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2044 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 78.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKBA.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: Institutional Ownership

