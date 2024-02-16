UBS Group AG [UBS] fell -9.81% so far this year. What now?

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] gained 1.46% or 0.4 points to close at $27.87 with a heavy trading volume of 3213190 shares. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 11:05 AM that Twenty-two UBS Advisor Teams in Southern California and Hawaii Named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams List.

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that 22 financial advisor teams based in the Southern California and Hawaiian areas of the firm’s Pacific Desert market have been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2024. Of the advisor teams recognized, nine work from the firm’s Orange County offices, ten are based in San Diego County, and three are in Honolulu.

“I’m very proud to see so many of our talented teams recognized for their dedication to meeting the needs of their clients,” says Justin Frame, Pacific Desert Market Head, UBS Wealth Management USA. “Our teams are fully committed to helping clients achieve their financial goals and life ambitions, by providing personalized, comprehensive wealth management services and best-in-class advice. Congratulations to our outstanding advisor teams for this prestigious industry recognition.”.

The daily chart for UBS points out that the company has recorded 19.10% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, UBS reached to a volume of 3213190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $31.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.54.

Trading performance analysis for UBS stock

UBS Group AG [UBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.34, while it was recorded at 27.64 for the last single week of trading, and 24.47 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

UBS Group AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.78.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UBS Group AG posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 10.12%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at UBS Group AG [UBS]

The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.