Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] gain 6.91% so far this year. What now?

Royalty Pharma plc [NASDAQ: RPRX] gained 2.49% on the last trading session, reaching $30.03 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Royalty Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results.

Portfolio Receipts of $736 million in Q4 2023 and $3,049 million for FY 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $773 million in Q4 2023 and $2,988 million for FY 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, RPRX reached a trading volume of 3562610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPRX shares is $41.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Royalty Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royalty Pharma plc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPRX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.51.

Trading performance analysis for RPRX stock

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, RPRX shares gained by 6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.42 for Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.49, while it was recorded at 29.39 for the last single week of trading, and 29.51 for the last 200 days.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Royalty Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.51 and a Current Ratio set at 13.51.

Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Royalty Pharma plc posted 1.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royalty Pharma plc go to 3.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Royalty Pharma plc [RPRX]

The top three institutional holders of RPRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RPRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RPRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.