Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NUS] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $39

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NYSE: NUS] closed the trading session at $13.82. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Nu Skin Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2023 Results Above Company Guidance.

Company updates capital allocation priorities, announces dividend and provides initial outlook for Q1 and FY 2024.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results slightly above its latest guidance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.84 percent and weekly performance of -22.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 641.40K shares, NUS reached to a volume of 2937713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUS shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

NUS stock trade performance evaluation

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.45. With this latest performance, NUS shares dropped by -20.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.98 for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.41, while it was recorded at 16.99 for the last single week of trading, and 24.28 for the last 200 days.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NUS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. go to 6.81%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. [NUS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.