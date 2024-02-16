Market cap of Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR [AMBO] reaches 3.62M – now what?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR [AMEX: AMBO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.30%. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Ambow Education Announces Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) (“Ambow” or the “Company”), an AI technology-driven educational company, today announced its plan to change the ratio of its American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to its Class A ordinary shares from one (1) ADS, representing two (2) Class A ordinary shares, to one (1) ADS representing twenty (20) Class A ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio Change”). The ADS Ratio Change is expected to become effective on or about February 20, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time (the “Effective Date”).

The ADS Ratio Change will have the same effect as a one-for-10 reverse ADS split for ADS holders. The ADS Ratio Change will have no impact on the Company’s underlying Class A ordinary shares, and no Class A ordinary shares will be issued or canceled in connection with the ADS Ratio Change. On the Effective Date, holders of the ADSs will be required to surrender and exchange every ten (10) then-held ADSs for one (1) new ADS. Holders of ADSs in the Direct Registration System (“DRS”) and in The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) will have their ADSs automatically exchanged and need not take any action. Citibank, N.A., as the depositary bank for the Company’s ADS program (the “Depositary”), will arrange for the exchange.

Over the last 12 months, AMBO stock dropped by -67.16%. The one-year Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.95. The average equity rating for AMBO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.62 million, with 26.21 million shares outstanding and 26.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 114.70K shares, AMBO stock reached a trading volume of 3666053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR [AMBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBO shares is $270.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

AMBO Stock Performance Analysis:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR [AMBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, AMBO shares dropped by -7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR [AMBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1459, while it was recorded at 0.1248 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1830 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

AMBO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR go to 25.00%.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR [AMBO] Institutonal Ownership Details

