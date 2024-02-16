Market Analysts see Herbalife Ltd [HLF] gaining to $13.50. Time to buy?

Herbalife Ltd [NYSE: HLF] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -31.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.03.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21431561 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Herbalife Ltd stands at 11.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.24%.

The market cap for HLF stock reached $795.85 million, with 99.20 million shares outstanding and 95.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, HLF reached a trading volume of 21431561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Herbalife Ltd [HLF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLF shares is $13.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Herbalife Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herbalife Ltd is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has HLF stock performed recently?

Herbalife Ltd [HLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.03. With this latest performance, HLF shares dropped by -34.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.29 for Herbalife Ltd [HLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.23, while it was recorded at 11.25 for the last single week of trading, and 13.83 for the last 200 days.

Herbalife Ltd [HLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Herbalife Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Herbalife Ltd [HLF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Herbalife Ltd go to -0.50%.

Insider trade positions for Herbalife Ltd [HLF]

The top three institutional holders of HLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.