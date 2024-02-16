Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] Stock trading around $93.83 per share: What’s Next?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [NYSE: LYV] jumped around 4.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $93.83 at the close of the session, up 4.96%. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 1:00 PM that BRET MICHAELS PARTNERS WITH LIVE NATION FOR THE TRIUMPHANT RETURN OF THE MICHAELS-PRODUCED & CREATED PARTI-GRAS 2.0, THE ALL-KILLER HITS, NO FILLER, FEEL-GOOD MUSIC FESTIVAL OF THE SUMMER.

WITH #1 HIT SONG SUPPORT FROM COUNTRY SENSATION CHRIS JANSON, DON FELDER, FORMERLY OF THE EAGLES, AND JOINING BRET ON STAGE SPECIAL GUESTS DEE SNIDER OF TWISTED SISTER AND THE ORIGINAL VOICE OF FOREIGNER LOU GRAMM.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, LYV reached a trading volume of 3748748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $113.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 96.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 17.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

How has LYV stock performed recently?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.62. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.39 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.77, while it was recorded at 90.00 for the last single week of trading, and 86.27 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings analysis for Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc posted -0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYV.

Insider trade positions for Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]

The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LYV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LYV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.