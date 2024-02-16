International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] Revenue clocked in at $61.86 billion, up 14.26% YTD: What’s Next?

International Business Machines Corp. [NYSE: IBM] gained 1.80% on the last trading session, reaching $186.87 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM that ISC2 Collaborates with IBM to Launch Entry-Level Cybersecurity Certificate.

New comprehensive training program on Coursera provides individuals with hands-on cybersecurity experience and in-demand skills to kickstart cybersecurity careers.

ISC2 – the world’s leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals – announced a partnership with IBM (NYSE: IBM) to launch the IBM and ISC2 Cybersecurity Specialist Professional Certificate. The new entry-level program, available exclusively via the Coursera platform, is designed to prepare prospective cybersecurity professionals for a career in the field. By completing a joint 12-course series, incorporating the domains from ISC2’s Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) certification training, candidates with no previous experience can obtain the in-demand skills and hands-on experience required for a cybersecurity specialist role in four months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 4711269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $184.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corp. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for IBM stock

International Business Machines Corp. [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 12.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.07 for International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 170.74, while it was recorded at 185.33 for the last single week of trading, and 147.69 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

International Business Machines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Business Machines Corp. posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corp. go to 2.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at International Business Machines Corp. [IBM]

The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IBM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IBM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.