Icosavax Inc [ICVX] Stock trading around $15.45 per share: What’s Next?

Icosavax Inc [NASDAQ: ICVX] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $15.45. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 2:05 AM that Icosavax, Inc. Announces Agreement to be Acquired by AstraZeneca.

– Icosavax stockholders to receive $15.00 per share in cash at closing plus non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) of up to $5.00 per share -.

– Representing a total equity value of up to $1.1 billion including the CVR -.

Icosavax Inc stock has also gained 0.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ICVX stock has inclined by 90.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 111.93% and lost -1.97% year-on date.

The market cap for ICVX stock reached $773.89 million, with 41.10 million shares outstanding and 32.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 963.58K shares, ICVX reached a trading volume of 5670207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Icosavax Inc [ICVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICVX shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Icosavax Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Icosavax Inc is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58.

ICVX stock trade performance evaluation

Icosavax Inc [ICVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, ICVX shares dropped by -1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.17 for Icosavax Inc [ICVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.98, while it was recorded at 15.40 for the last single week of trading, and 10.02 for the last 200 days.

Icosavax Inc [ICVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Icosavax Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.06 and a Current Ratio set at 18.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Icosavax Inc [ICVX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Icosavax Inc posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICVX.

Icosavax Inc [ICVX]: Institutional Ownership

