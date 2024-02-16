Goldman lifts Targa Resources Corp [TRGP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Targa Resources Corp [NYSE: TRGP] price surged by 5.58 percent to reach at $4.93. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 5:15 PM that Targa Resources Corp. Announces Form 10-K Available.

The report is also available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.targaresources.com, or by going directly to https://www.targaresources.com/investors/financial-information/sec-filings. Hard copies of the report may be ordered free of charge by contacting the Company’s investor relations department by email at investorrelations@targaresources.com, or by phone at (713) 584-1133.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The one-year TRGP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.59. The average equity rating for TRGP stock is currently 1.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Targa Resources Corp [TRGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRGP shares is $107.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Targa Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Targa Resources Corp is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRGP in the course of the last twelve months was 34.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

TRGP Stock Performance Analysis:

Targa Resources Corp [TRGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, TRGP shares gained by 14.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.82 for Targa Resources Corp [TRGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.84, while it was recorded at 89.13 for the last single week of trading, and 81.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Targa Resources Corp Fundamentals:

Targa Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TRGP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Targa Resources Corp posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.38/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Targa Resources Corp go to 22.70%.

Targa Resources Corp [TRGP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TRGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TRGP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TRGP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.