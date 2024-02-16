For Therealreal Inc [REAL], Analyst sees a drop to $2.75. What next?

Therealreal Inc [NASDAQ: REAL] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.81. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 6:23 PM that The RealReal Announces Timing of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

The RealReal will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to review its financial results. Investors and analysts can access the call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3644a7479aa04644b48e497e14e46fec. The call will also be available via live webcast at investor.therealreal.com.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Therealreal Inc stock has also loss -1.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, REAL stock has declined by -17.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.95% and lost -9.95% year-on date.

The market cap for REAL stock reached $187.06 million, with 99.09 million shares outstanding and 79.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 3053254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Therealreal Inc [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $3.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Therealreal Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Therealreal Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33.

REAL stock trade performance evaluation

Therealreal Inc [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, REAL shares gained by 4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.24 for Therealreal Inc [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0264, while it was recorded at 1.8600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9919 for the last 200 days.

Therealreal Inc [REAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Therealreal Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Therealreal Inc [REAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Therealreal Inc posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Therealreal Inc go to 38.60%.

Therealreal Inc [REAL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in REAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in REAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.