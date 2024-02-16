For ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX], Analyst sees a drop to $4. What next?

ImmunityBio Inc [NASDAQ: IBRX] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.78. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 9:00 AM that ImmunityBio Quality-of-Life Study in BCG-Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Trial Indicates Improved Physical Function in the 71% Complete Responders Suggesting a Favorable Risk-Benefit Ratio for N-803 Plus BCG.

Patient Reported Outcomes (PROs) based on a May 16, 2022 data cutoff in the QUILT 3.032 trial indicate stability of physical function and global health in patients who completed PRO questionnaires and reached month 24 on-study.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Overall, participants with complete responses (CRs) to combination therapy with the novel interleukin-15 (IL-15) superagonist N-803 and bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) reported better physical function than those who did not achieve a CR at month 6.

ImmunityBio Inc stock has also gained 10.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IBRX stock has inclined by 31.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 143.88% and lost -4.78% year-on date.

The market cap for IBRX stock reached $3.19 billion, with 421.57 million shares outstanding and 130.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, IBRX reached a trading volume of 3141683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunityBio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5699.38.

IBRX stock trade performance evaluation

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.90. With this latest performance, IBRX shares gained by 30.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.40 for ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 2.93 for the last 200 days.

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ImmunityBio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.38 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ImmunityBio Inc posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc go to -1.70%.

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IBRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IBRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.