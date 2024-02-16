Dropbox Inc [DBX] Revenue clocked in at $2.47 billion, up 10.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Dropbox Inc [NASDAQ: DBX] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.54. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:04 PM that Dropbox Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results.

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $635.0 Million, up 6.0% year-over-year; on a constant currency basis, up 6.2% year-over-yearGAAP Operating Margin of 42.1% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 32.2%Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $200.3 Million and Free Cash Flow of $190.3 Million.

Fiscal 2023 Revenue of $2.502 Billion, up 7.6% year-over-year; on a constant currency basis, up 9.3% year-over-yearGAAP Operating Margin of 21.5% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 32.8%Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $783.7 Million and Free Cash Flow of $759.4 Million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4928563 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dropbox Inc stands at 2.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.02%.

The market cap for DBX stock reached $11.25 billion, with 267.20 million shares outstanding and 254.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 4928563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dropbox Inc [DBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $33.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has DBX stock performed recently?

Dropbox Inc [DBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.91 for Dropbox Inc [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.72, while it was recorded at 32.51 for the last single week of trading, and 27.33 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc [DBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dropbox Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Dropbox Inc [DBX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dropbox Inc posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc go to 14.60%.

Insider trade positions for Dropbox Inc [DBX]

The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DBX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DBX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.