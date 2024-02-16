American Well Corporation [AMWL] moved up 18.02: Why It’s Important

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.02% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.30%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Amwell Executives to Take the Stage at ViVE 2024.

Company leaders to moderate or speak at sessions on virtual care delivery, GLP-1s.

Over the last 12 months, AMWL stock dropped by -64.78%. The one-year American Well Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.26. The average equity rating for AMWL stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $376.72 million, with 255.54 million shares outstanding and 228.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, AMWL stock reached a trading volume of 3960993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Well Corporation [AMWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWL shares is $2.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American Well Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

AMWL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Well Corporation [AMWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.30. With this latest performance, AMWL shares gained by 23.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.88 for American Well Corporation [AMWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2216, while it was recorded at 1.1480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5698 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Well Corporation Fundamentals:

American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.77.

AMWL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Well Corporation posted -1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -576.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Well Corporation go to 2.80%.

American Well Corporation [AMWL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.