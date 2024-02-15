why QuidelOrtho Corporation [QDEL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $58.71

QuidelOrtho Corporation [NASDAQ: QDEL] slipped around -21.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $45.27 at the close of the session, down -32.20%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:05 PM that QuidelOrtho Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Strong momentum in Labs business, with solid non-respiratory business growth and market share gains in industry-leading respiratory point-of-care portfolio.

Compared to the average trading volume of 506.92K shares, QDEL reached a trading volume of 10110547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuidelOrtho Corporation [QDEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QDEL shares is $58.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QDEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for QuidelOrtho Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-15-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuidelOrtho Corporation is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for QDEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for QDEL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

How has QDEL stock performed recently?

QuidelOrtho Corporation [QDEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.07. With this latest performance, QDEL shares dropped by -37.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QDEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.96 for QuidelOrtho Corporation [QDEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.14, while it was recorded at 63.35 for the last single week of trading, and 75.83 for the last 200 days.

QuidelOrtho Corporation [QDEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

QuidelOrtho Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

Earnings analysis for QuidelOrtho Corporation [QDEL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QuidelOrtho Corporation posted 1.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QDEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuidelOrtho Corporation go to 7.20%.

Insider trade positions for QuidelOrtho Corporation [QDEL]

The top three institutional holders of QDEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in QDEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in QDEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.