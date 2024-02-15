TransUnion [TRU] moved up 5.48: Why It’s Important

TransUnion [NYSE: TRU] closed the trading session at $77.53. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 6:21 AM that TransUnion Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results.

Grew revenue by 6 percent (5 percent organic constant currency) in the fourth quarter with growth across all segments led by International; grew 2023 full-year revenue by 3 percent.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Announced next step in transformation program, which is expected to deliver $120 to $140 million of annualized operating expense savings and $70 to $80 million capital expenditure reduction in 2026 relative to 2023 levels.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.84 percent and weekly performance of 12.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 48.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, TRU reached to a volume of 3791501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TransUnion [TRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRU shares is $82.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRU stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for TransUnion shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransUnion is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRU in the course of the last twelve months was 44.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.54.

TRU stock trade performance evaluation

TransUnion [TRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.97. With this latest performance, TRU shares gained by 11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.15 for TransUnion [TRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.72, while it was recorded at 72.01 for the last single week of trading, and 69.96 for the last 200 days.

TransUnion [TRU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TransUnion’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.47.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TransUnion [TRU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransUnion posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TransUnion go to 7.35%.

TransUnion [TRU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TRU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TRU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TRU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.