Sea Ltd ADR [SE] Is Currently 1.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sea Ltd ADR [NYSE: SE] gained 1.67% or 0.7 points to close at $42.69 with a heavy trading volume of 3918609 shares. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Our strategy for e-commerce is driven by the principle that maximizing the long-term profitability of the business will generate the greatest returns to our shareholders in the long run,” said Forrest Li, Sea’s Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer. “And maximizing long-term profitability requires scale and strong market leadership. To achieve this long-term objective, we look at three key operational factors: growth, current profitability, and market share gain.”.

The daily chart for SE points out that the company has recorded 5.20% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.12M shares, SE reached to a volume of 3918609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sea Ltd ADR [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $55.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Sea Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Ltd ADR is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.44.

Trading performance analysis for SE stock

Sea Ltd ADR [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 19.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.85 for Sea Ltd ADR [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.95, while it was recorded at 43.01 for the last single week of trading, and 48.75 for the last 200 days.

Sea Ltd ADR [SE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sea Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sea Ltd ADR [SE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sea Ltd ADR posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 191.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SE.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sea Ltd ADR [SE]

The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.