R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] Is Currently 4.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $10.99. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM that R1 Wins Multiple Best in KLAS Awards for Third Straight Year.

Top ranking for Ambulatory RCM Services, Government Reimbursement Services, and Underpayment Recovery Services underscores domain expertise and technology capabilities.

R1 RCM Inc. stock has also gained 5.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCM stock has inclined by 10.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.60% and gained 3.97% year-on date.

The market cap for RCM stock reached $4.61 billion, with 417.72 million shares outstanding and 151.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, RCM reached a trading volume of 3314608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $16.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCM in the course of the last twelve months was 30.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.89.

RCM stock trade performance evaluation

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, RCM shares gained by 17.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.56 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 10.69 for the last single week of trading, and 14.04 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, R1 RCM Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to -2.50%.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.