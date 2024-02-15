Market cap of Dominion Energy Inc [D] reaches 37.54B – now what?

Dominion Energy Inc [NYSE: D] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.83%. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Final Federal Approvals for Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Represent Another Major Milestone Towards Successful Project Completion.

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management provides final approval of Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind’s (CVOW) Construction and Operations Plan.

Army Corps of Engineers issues permit to ramp up onshore construction activities.

Over the last 12 months, D stock dropped by -23.50%. The one-year Dominion Energy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.73. The average equity rating for D stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.54 billion, with 836.80 million shares outstanding and 835.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, D stock reached a trading volume of 3569485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dominion Energy Inc [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $49.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

D Stock Performance Analysis:

Dominion Energy Inc [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -4.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for Dominion Energy Inc [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.61, while it was recorded at 44.66 for the last single week of trading, and 48.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dominion Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Dominion Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

D Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dominion Energy Inc posted 1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc go to -5.12%.

Dominion Energy Inc [D] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in D stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in D stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.