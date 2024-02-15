Market Analysts see Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [NASDAQ: AUTL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.84% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.72%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Autolus Announces Pricing of Underwritten Offering.

Jefferies LLC and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Needham & Company, LLC and Van Lanschot Kempen (USA) Inc. are acting as co-managers.

Over the last 12 months, AUTL stock rose by 262.50%. The one-year Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.43. The average equity rating for AUTL stock is currently 1.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.26 billion, with 173.07 million shares outstanding and 149.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, AUTL stock reached a trading volume of 3769645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUTL shares is $10.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 228.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

AUTL Stock Performance Analysis:

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.72. With this latest performance, AUTL shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 262.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.52 for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.91, while it was recorded at 6.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR Fundamentals:

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.16 and a Current Ratio set at 8.16.

AUTL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUTL.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL] Institutonal Ownership Details

