Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] Stock trading around $757.31 per share: What’s Next?

Lilly(Eli) & Co [NYSE: LLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.93% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.40%. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 9:30 AM that Philip Johnson to Retire as Lilly Treasurer.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) today announced that after more than 28 years, Philip Johnson, group vice president and treasurer, will retire from the company at the end of February to pursue a new professional opportunity.

“Phil has had a meaningful impact on Lilly over the last 28 years,” said Anat Ashkenazi, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Lilly. “Through his deep financial knowledge and understanding of the business, industry and stakeholders, Phil has played a key leadership role in the company and is well recognized for his commitment to Lilly’s purpose and the patients we serve. Additionally, he is known for his passion for talent development, having invested significant time mentoring and coaching colleagues across the globe.”.

Over the last 12 months, LLY stock rose by 116.13%. The one-year Lilly(Eli) & Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.63. The average equity rating for LLY stock is currently 1.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $718.92 billion, with 950.18 million shares outstanding and 848.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, LLY stock reached a trading volume of 3320264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $762.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Lilly(Eli) & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilly(Eli) & Co is set at 18.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 64.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 220.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

LLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.40. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 19.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.76 for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 628.86, while it was recorded at 742.68 for the last single week of trading, and 542.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lilly[Eli] & Co Fundamentals:

Lilly(Eli) & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

LLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lilly(Eli) & Co posted 1.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lilly(Eli) & Co go to 52.03%.

Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.