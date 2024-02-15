Fox Corporation [FOXA] is 1.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fox Corporation [NASDAQ: FOXA] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.25. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM that FOX TO HOST 2024 UPFRONT EVENT MONDAY, MAY 13.

Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) (“FOX” or the “Company”) announced today its live, in-person 2024 Upfront event on Monday, May 13, in a return to The Hammerstein Ballroom at The Manhattan Center. Hosted by FOX’s President of Advertising Sales, Marketing and Brand Partnerships, Jeff Collins, the event will highlight how the company’s leadership position in Sports, Entertainment, News and Streaming delivers real, measurable results for its valued partners. FOX is proud to unveil new content, as well as new data- and tech-enhanced capabilities, that span the entire Portfolio, ensuring clients can transact across FOX seamlessly.

The FOX 2024 Upfront is the culmination of a series of Portfolio-encompassing, road-to-the-Upfront initiatives currently in the marketplace, including small, highly customized client engagements with executives and talent; a data and technology roadshow announcing an innovative cross-platform planning and measurement tool; and individualized, collaborative working presentations, among other curated events, all designed to engage meaningfully with clients to provide innovative, flexible and tailor-made solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3599663 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fox Corporation stands at 3.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.51%.

The market cap for FOXA stock reached $14.70 billion, with 262.90 million shares outstanding and 248.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, FOXA reached a trading volume of 3599663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fox Corporation [FOXA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOXA shares is $35.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOXA stock is a recommendation set at 2.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Fox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fox Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOXA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.01.

How has FOXA stock performed recently?

Fox Corporation [FOXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, FOXA shares dropped by -1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for Fox Corporation [FOXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.45, while it was recorded at 29.79 for the last single week of trading, and 31.63 for the last 200 days.

Fox Corporation [FOXA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.01 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

Earnings analysis for Fox Corporation [FOXA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fox Corporation posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOXA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fox Corporation go to 0.80%.

Insider trade positions for Fox Corporation [FOXA]

The top three institutional holders of FOXA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FOXA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FOXA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.