Entegris Inc [ENTG] Stock trading around $131.17 per share: What’s Next?

Entegris Inc [NASDAQ: ENTG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.71% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.42%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Entegris Reports Results for Fourth Quarter of 2023.

Fourth-quarter net sales of $812 million, decreased 14% from prior year and 9% sequentially.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Fourth-quarter net sales increased 2% sequentially (excluding the impact of divestitures).

Over the last 12 months, ENTG stock rose by 54.43%. The one-year Entegris Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.69. The average equity rating for ENTG stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.70 billion, with 150.16 million shares outstanding and 149.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, ENTG stock reached a trading volume of 3508933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Entegris Inc [ENTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTG shares is $136.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Entegris Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entegris Inc is set at 4.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENTG in the course of the last twelve months was 114.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.67.

ENTG Stock Performance Analysis:

Entegris Inc [ENTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.42. With this latest performance, ENTG shares gained by 16.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.71 for Entegris Inc [ENTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.95, while it was recorded at 126.61 for the last single week of trading, and 103.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Entegris Inc Fundamentals:

Entegris Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.67 and a Current Ratio set at 3.85.

ENTG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Entegris Inc posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entegris Inc go to 8.37%.

Entegris Inc [ENTG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ENTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ENTG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ENTG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.