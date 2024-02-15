Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 47.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Cogent Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: COGT] gained 59.34% or 3.24 points to close at $8.70 with a heavy trading volume of 10722143 shares. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Cogent Biosciences Announces Oversubscribed $225 Million Private Placement.

Pro-forma cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities expected to fund the Company into 2027 and through clinical readouts from ongoing SUMMIT, PEAK and APEX registration-directed trials.

Cogent to host investor webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on February 23 to review the SUMMIT Part 1b data with bezuclastinib at AAAAI annual meeting.

The daily chart for COGT points out that the company has recorded -29.21% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, COGT reached to a volume of 10722143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COGT shares is $15.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COGT stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cogent Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cogent Biosciences Inc is set at 0.76 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24.

Trading performance analysis for COGT stock

Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.22. With this latest performance, COGT shares gained by 84.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.81 for Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.57, while it was recorded at 6.44 for the last single week of trading, and 9.50 for the last 200 days.

Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cogent Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.24 and a Current Ratio set at 8.24.

Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cogent Biosciences Inc posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COGT.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cogent Biosciences Inc [COGT]

