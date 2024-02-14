Zillow Group Inc [Z] Stock trading around $53.88 per share: What’s Next?

Zillow Group Inc [NASDAQ: Z] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.88% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.57%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Zillow Group Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Complete financial results and outlook for the first quarter of 2024 can be found in our shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of Zillow Group’s website at https://investors.zillowgroup.com/investors/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Over the last 12 months, Z stock rose by 25.30%. The one-year Zillow Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.11. The average equity rating for Z stock is currently 1.91, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.59 billion, with 170.56 million shares outstanding and 153.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27 shares, Z stock reached a trading volume of 4802240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zillow Group Inc [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $59.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for Z in the course of the last twelve months was 49.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.84.

Z Stock Performance Analysis:

Zillow Group Inc [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.57. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.96 for Zillow Group Inc [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.21, while it was recorded at 55.57 for the last single week of trading, and 48.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zillow Group Inc Fundamentals:

Zillow Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

Z Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zillow Group Inc posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for Z. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zillow Group Inc go to 6.20%.

Zillow Group Inc [Z] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in Z stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in Z stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.