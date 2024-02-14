Wells Fargo slashes price target on Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] – find out why.

Genworth Financial Inc [NYSE: GNW] slipped around -0.23 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.02 at the close of the session, down -3.68%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 8:30 AM that CareScout, a Genworth Company, Aims to Redefine Quality and Build Trust in Long-Term Care.

CareScout Quality Network brings together providers committed to person-centered care.

CareScout today introduced the CareScout Quality Network, a first-of-its-kind group of long-term care providers who meet high standards for quality, person-centered care.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 4775605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 3.18.

How has GNW stock performed recently?

Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.31 for Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.35, while it was recorded at 6.13 for the last single week of trading, and 5.85 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genworth Financial Inc posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]

The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GNW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GNW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.