Wall Street Analyst Upgrade First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. What else is Wall St. saying

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] gained 2.40% or 0.33 points to close at $14.07 with a heavy trading volume of 7831642 shares. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 12:30 PM that COO Tammy LoCascio Named Woman of Impact.

First Horizon Bank is pleased to announce Tammy LoCascio, Chief Operating Officer for First Horizon, has been named a Woman of Impact by the American Heart Association of the Mid South.

The daily chart for FHN points out that the company has recorded 3.53% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 0.84 shares, FHN reached to a volume of 7831642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $16.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.73.

Trading performance analysis for FHN stock

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.96, while it was recorded at 13.81 for the last single week of trading, and 12.37 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

First Horizon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.22.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Horizon Corporation posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 2.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FHN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FHN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.