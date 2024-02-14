Salesforce Inc [CRM] is 6.84% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Salesforce Inc [NYSE: CRM] slipped around -6.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $281.15 at the close of the session, down -2.15%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Salesforce Announces Timing of its Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call.

Results to be released on February 28, 2024, after market close.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 results will be released on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.70M shares, CRM reached a trading volume of 4952442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Salesforce Inc [CRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $293.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salesforce Inc is set at 5.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 30.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

How has CRM stock performed recently?

Salesforce Inc [CRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.49 for Salesforce Inc [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 268.96, while it was recorded at 288.11 for the last single week of trading, and 226.45 for the last 200 days.

Salesforce Inc [CRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Salesforce Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings analysis for Salesforce Inc [CRM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Salesforce Inc posted 1.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc go to 26.77%.

Insider trade positions for Salesforce Inc [CRM]

The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.