Restaurant Brands International Inc [QSR] Revenue clocked in at $7.02 billion, down -4.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Restaurant Brands International Inc [NYSE: QSR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.48% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.07%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Home market franchisee profitability increases 30% year-over-year, on averageGlobal system-wide sales grow nearly 10% for the fourth quarter and over 12% for 2023Comparable sales up nearly 6% in Q4, led by over 8% growth at Tim Hortons Canada and over 6% at Burger King US.

Digital sales grow over 20% year-over-year to $14 billion in 2023, representing over a third of system-wide sales.

Over the last 12 months, QSR stock rose by 10.56%. The one-year Restaurant Brands International Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.67. The average equity rating for QSR stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.27 billion, with 307.14 million shares outstanding and 306.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80 shares, QSR stock reached a trading volume of 4666883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Restaurant Brands International Inc [QSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSR shares is $83.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSR stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Restaurant Brands International Inc is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for QSR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

QSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Restaurant Brands International Inc [QSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, QSR shares dropped by -4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for Restaurant Brands International Inc [QSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.29, while it was recorded at 76.82 for the last single week of trading, and 72.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Restaurant Brands International Inc Fundamentals:

Restaurant Brands International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

QSR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Restaurant Brands International Inc posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Restaurant Brands International Inc go to 8.35%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc [QSR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of QSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in QSR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in QSR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.