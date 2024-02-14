Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] gain 24.88% so far this year. What now?

Palo Alto Networks Inc [NASDAQ: PANW] loss -1.00% or -3.71 points to close at $368.26 with a heavy trading volume of 7835949 shares. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will release the financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2024, ended January 31, 2024, after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Palo Alto Networks will host a video webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

A live video webcast will be accessible from the “Investors” section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com. A replay of the event will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. Prior to the commencement of the fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results webcast on February 20, 2024, a financial results press release will be accessible from the Palo Alto Networks website.

The daily chart for PANW points out that the company has recorded 67.89% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.93 shares, PANW reached to a volume of 7835949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $339.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc is set at 10.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 53.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 39.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for PANW stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 13.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.83 for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 319.59, while it was recorded at 369.73 for the last single week of trading, and 255.85 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Palo Alto Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc go to 22.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]

The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PANW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PANW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.