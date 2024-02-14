Market cap of Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] reaches 1.20B – now what?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [NYSE: SAND] plunged by -$0.42 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.04. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Sandstorm Gold Royalties to Release 2023 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results on February 15.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm”, or “Sandstorm Gold Royalties”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) will release its 2023 fourth quarter and annual results on Thursday, February 15, 2024, after markets close.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

A conference call will be held on Friday, February 16, 2024 starting at 8:30am PST to further discuss the fourth quarter and annual results. To participate in the conference call, use the following dial-in numbers and conference ID, or join the webcast using the link below:.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd stock has also loss -10.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAND stock has declined by -11.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.06% and lost -19.68% year-on date.

The market cap for SAND stock reached $1.20 billion, with 298.84 million shares outstanding and 244.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, SAND reached a trading volume of 8016036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $7.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAND in the course of the last twelve months was 89.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

SAND stock trade performance evaluation

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.02. With this latest performance, SAND shares dropped by -18.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.33 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 4.35 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAND.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SAND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SAND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.