Deutsche Bank lifts Manchester United Plc. [MANU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Manchester United Plc. [NYSE: MANU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.25%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 9:16 AM that Brera Holdings Highlights Benefits of Multi-Club Ownership Model for Shareholders.

Brera Holdings Provides Manchester United Shareholding and Business Strategy Updates.

Over the last 12 months, MANU stock dropped by -9.47%. The one-year Manchester United Plc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.54. The average equity rating for MANU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.48 billion, with 52.85 million shares outstanding and 50.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, MANU stock reached a trading volume of 5798977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Manchester United Plc. [MANU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANU shares is $23.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Manchester United Plc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manchester United Plc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for MANU in the course of the last twelve months was 27.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

MANU Stock Performance Analysis:

Manchester United Plc. [MANU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, MANU shares gained by 0.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.35 for Manchester United Plc. [MANU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.04, while it was recorded at 21.02 for the last single week of trading, and 20.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Manchester United Plc. Fundamentals:

Manchester United Plc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.31.

MANU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Manchester United Plc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manchester United Plc. go to -0.23%.

Manchester United Plc. [MANU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MANU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MANU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MANU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.