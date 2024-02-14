Carrier Global Corp [CARR] Revenue clocked in at $22.10 billion, down -6.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Carrier Global Corp [NYSE: CARR] slipped around -2.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $53.97 at the close of the session, down -3.69%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Carrier Reports Strong 2023 Results and Announces 2024 Outlook.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 5188588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carrier Global Corp [CARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $61.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corp is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has CARR stock performed recently?

Carrier Global Corp [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.35 for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.82, while it was recorded at 54.98 for the last single week of trading, and 52.09 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Carrier Global Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.73.

Earnings analysis for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carrier Global Corp posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corp go to 9.27%.

Insider trade positions for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]

The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CARR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CARR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.