BofA Securities lifts Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [NASDAQ: HST] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -2.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.17. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call to be Held on February 22, 2024.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 results and business outlook on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9546004 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at 1.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.03%.

The market cap for HST stock reached $13.52 billion, with 713.40 million shares outstanding and 697.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, HST reached a trading volume of 9546004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $21.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 15.65.

How has HST stock performed recently?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.33, while it was recorded at 19.45 for the last single week of trading, and 17.33 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc go to 28.40%.

Insider trade positions for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc [HST]

The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.