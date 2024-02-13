Williams Cos Inc [WMB] Stock trading around $34.55 per share: What’s Next?

Williams Cos Inc [NYSE: WMB] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 1.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.55. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Williams Rated High Across Key Sustainability Rankings.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) was again recognized across several key rankings for sustainability leadership – including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and MSCI – for the company’s commitment to transparency and governance around climate change and other critical topics.

Williams also received an ‘A-’ score on the 2023 CDP Climate Change Questionnaire, an upgrade over the previous year and ranking well above the oil and gas storage and transportation sector (‘C’) and North American regional (‘C’) averages.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6041657 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Williams Cos Inc stands at 1.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.48%.

The market cap for WMB stock reached $42.03 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 0.92 shares, WMB reached a trading volume of 6041657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $38.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Williams Cos Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams Cos Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

Williams Cos Inc [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, WMB shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for Williams Cos Inc [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.96, while it was recorded at 34.24 for the last single week of trading, and 33.59 for the last 200 days.

Williams Cos Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Williams Cos Inc posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams Cos Inc go to 2.00%.

