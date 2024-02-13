why Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $127.75

Enphase Energy Inc [NASDAQ: ENPH] jumped around 6.43 points on Monday, while shares priced at $128.90 at the close of the session, up 5.25%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2023.

We reported quarterly revenue of $302.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, along with 50.3% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped 1,595,677 microinverters, or approximately 660.1 megawatts DC, and 80.7 megawatt hours of IQ® Batteries.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 6825103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $127.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc is set at 7.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 30.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.19.

How has ENPH stock performed recently?

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.80. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 12.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.97 for Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.60, while it was recorded at 117.25 for the last single week of trading, and 132.19 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Enphase Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.19 and a Current Ratio set at 4.59.

Earnings analysis for Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enphase Energy Inc posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc go to 10.90%.

Insider trade positions for Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]

There are institutional holders of ENPH stocks including Vanguard Group Inc, BlackRock Inc., and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.