why Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.50

Ardelyx Inc [NASDAQ: ARDX] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $9.73. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Ardelyx to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 22, 2024.

Conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Ardelyx Inc stock has also gained 8.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARDX stock has inclined by 173.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 142.64% and gained 56.94% year-on date.

The market cap for ARDX stock reached $2.26 billion, with 232.14 million shares outstanding and 222.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13 shares, ARDX reached a trading volume of 6839742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

ARDX stock trade performance evaluation

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.59. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 193.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.00 for Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.34, while it was recorded at 9.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.75 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ardelyx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.35 and a Current Ratio set at 5.54.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ardelyx Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc go to 30.00%.

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARDX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.