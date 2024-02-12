why Agenus Inc [AGEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.67

Agenus Inc [NASDAQ: AGEN] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 0.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.70. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Agenus to Participate in Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.

Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in discovering and developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and investor one-on-ones at the upcoming Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference on February 13th – 14th. The fireside chat will take place at 8:00 a.m. ET on February 14th.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10.48M shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agenus Inc stands at 9.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.92%.

The market cap for AGEN stock reached $285.40 million, with 381.50 million shares outstanding and 363.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45 shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 10.48M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agenus Inc [AGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83.

How has AGEN stock performed recently?

Agenus Inc [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.40. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.34 for Agenus Inc [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7172, while it was recorded at 0.6924 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1747 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc [AGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agenus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Earnings analysis for Agenus Inc [AGEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

Insider trade positions for Agenus Inc [AGEN]

The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.