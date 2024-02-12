Market cap of Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] reaches 2.04B – now what?

Medical Properties Trust Inc [NYSE: MPW] gained 3.40% or -201.72 points to close at $3.28 with a heavy trading volume of 21.19M shares. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results. A press release with fourth quarter 2023 financial results will be issued before the market opens on February 21, 2024.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 877-883-0383 (U.S.) and 412-902-6506 (International) and the passcode is 4099233 to join the conference. Call participants should dial in 10-15 minutes early so that their information can be collected prior to the start of the conference. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

The daily chart for MPW points out that the company has recorded -58.18% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 0.74 shares, MPW reached to a volume of 21.19M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $4.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 3.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 3.69.

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.91 for Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.13, while it was recorded at 3.27 for the last single week of trading, and 6.51 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -185.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]

The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MPW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MPW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.