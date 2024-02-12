Market Analysts see Tellurian Inc [TELL] falling to $1.50. Time to buy?

Tellurian Inc [AMEX: TELL] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 0.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.55. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Tellurian Explores Sale of Haynesville Upstream Assets.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NYSE American: TELL) announced today it has asked its financial advisor, Lazard, to explore opportunities for the sale of Tellurian’s upstream business.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Chief Executive Officer Octávio Simões said, “As we commercialize Driftwood LNG, Tellurian has been reviewing its strategy, including the dynamics of the U.S. natural gas market in the context of global LNG demand. We have concluded that there are alternative gas supply strategies available to us from various basins and our ownership of upstream assets is not necessary at this stage of Tellurian’s development. We have a substantial number of drilling locations that we believe will be highly attractive to oil and gas producers that can develop them more quickly than we would.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 37.51M shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tellurian Inc stands at 22.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.44%.

The market cap for TELL stock reached $452.51 million, with 698.53 million shares outstanding and 616.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 0.94 shares, TELL reached a trading volume of 37.51M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tellurian Inc [TELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $2.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has TELL stock performed recently?

Tellurian Inc [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.47. With this latest performance, TELL shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.11 for Tellurian Inc [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6391, while it was recorded at 0.5049 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0349 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc [TELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tellurian Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Earnings analysis for Tellurian Inc [TELL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tellurian Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELL.

Insider trade positions for Tellurian Inc [TELL]

The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.