Jefferies lifts Keycorp [KEY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Keycorp [NYSE: KEY] gained 13.89% on the last trading session, reaching $13.87 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 10:15 AM that KEY PRIVATE BANK WINS AWARD FOR ‘PRIVATE BANKING CLIENT SERVICE’ AT THE 2024 PRIVATE ASSET MANAGEMENT AWARDS.

Key Private Bank, the wealth management division of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), was awarded for the best “Private Banking Client Service” at the Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards in New York City.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

For more than two decades, the PAM Awards have recognized high performing firms and wealth advisors operating within the private wealth industry. An independent panel of industry experts evaluates both qualitative and quantitative performance indicators to select the winners.

If compared to the average trading volume of 0.79 shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 16.84M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Keycorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $15.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Keycorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keycorp is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.91.

Trading performance analysis for KEY stock

Keycorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.06 for Keycorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.04, while it was recorded at 13.96 for the last single week of trading, and 11.51 for the last 200 days.

Keycorp [KEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Keycorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

Keycorp [KEY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keycorp posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keycorp go to -5.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Keycorp [KEY]

The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KEY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.