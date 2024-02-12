Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] Revenue clocked in at $9.31 million, up 59.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: CNXA] jumped around -1.57 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.25 at the close of the session, up 0.32%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Connexa Announces that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Shareholder Equity Rule.

“Following a period of productive discussions, I am delighted to welcome our three new, non-US investors into the Company” said Mike Ballardie, CEO Connexa Sports Technologies.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.90 shares, CNXA reached a trading volume of 8.59M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

How has CNXA stock performed recently?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.14. With this latest performance, CNXA shares gained by 46.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2372, while it was recorded at 0.2823 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6010 for the last 200 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

Insider trade positions for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc [CNXA]

The top three institutional holders of CNXA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CNXA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CNXA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.